PGIMER Neurosurgery Department Triumphs in Landmark Tumor Removal on 7-Foot-7 Patient

In a remarkable feat at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), a 7-foot-7-inch patient underwent successful neurosurgery to remove a tumor responsible for acromegaly, a condition characterized by excessive growth hormone production. The patient, suffering from severe joint pain, vision impairment, and everyday difficulties, received the groundbreaking treatment via a minimally invasive, scarless transnasal route.

This landmark surgical procedure, executed by a distinguished team led by Dr. Rajesh Chhabra, Dr. Apinderpreet Singh, and Dr. Shilpi Bose, is a testament to PGIMER's advanced prowess in handling complex medical cases. With over 100 acromegaly patients treated using the endoscopic transnasal approach, the institute continues to lead in neurosurgical innovations. Supported by the neuroanaesthesia team under Dr. Rajeev Chauhan, the dedicated effort reflects the institute's clinical excellence and commitment to patient care.

Prof. Vivek Lal, Director of PGIMER, applauded the team's success, highlighting it as evidence of their precision and collaborative spirit. The patient's post-surgery recovery has been promising, with the normalization of hormone levels and a significant relief of symptoms within weeks. PGIMER remains steadfast in offering cutting-edge solutions and advises those experiencing unusual growth or hormonal changes to seek professional guidance promptly.