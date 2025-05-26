Gaza's Agrifood System in Crisis: A Looming Famine Threat

According to a United Nations assessment published recently, less than 5% of Gaza's cropland is cultivable, intensifying the famine risk in the region. The damage and access restrictions have resulted in what experts call a collapse of Gaza's agrifood system and key supply chains.

Prior to the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict over 19 months ago, Gazan farmers managed to cultivate diverse crops such as citrus, dates, and olives, even within one of the world's most densely populated areas. But now, faced with an 11-week blockade and Israeli restrictions on food imports, around half a million people are at risk of starvation.

The assessment reported that more than 80% of Gaza's cropland has been ravaged by the war, with 77.8% being off-limits due to Israeli restrictions and evacuation orders. Furthermore, the report indicates that nearly three-quarters of greenhouses and over 80% of wells have sustained damage. The situation is especially critical in the southern Rafah region and the northern areas where almost all cropland remains inaccessible.

