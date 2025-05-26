Delhi High Court Notifies AAP Petition Against Office Allotment Cancellation

The stage is set for a legal tussle as the Delhi High Court has taken cognizance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s grievance against the sudden revocation of its state party office allotment. The Directorate of Estates, responsible for this decision, not only annulled the allotment but also imposed a substantial market-rate rent, aggravating the party's predicament.

Justice Sachin Datta is slated to hear AAP's arguments come August 12. The party contends it was blindsided by the Directorate's ex parte order, dated September 14, 2024, which unbeknownst until months later, led to a compliance directive in January 2025. AAP maintains they never received the formal cancellation order in question.

Adding to the controversy, the imposed rent far exceeds the norm, subtly functioning as a punitive measure. The plea criticizes this demand for violating natural justice principles and existing governmental rules. AAP is banking on the judiciary to annul what they consider an unjust decision.

