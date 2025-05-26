Left Menu

Delhi High Court Notifies AAP Petition Against Office Allotment Cancellation

The Delhi High Court has addressed AAP's plea against the ex parte cancellation of its office by the Directorate of Estates, also challenging the subsequent high market-rate rent demand. AAP argues the notice was given without prior warning or proper process, violating natural justice principles, and is appealing for resolution on August 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The stage is set for a legal tussle as the Delhi High Court has taken cognizance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s grievance against the sudden revocation of its state party office allotment. The Directorate of Estates, responsible for this decision, not only annulled the allotment but also imposed a substantial market-rate rent, aggravating the party's predicament.

Justice Sachin Datta is slated to hear AAP's arguments come August 12. The party contends it was blindsided by the Directorate's ex parte order, dated September 14, 2024, which unbeknownst until months later, led to a compliance directive in January 2025. AAP maintains they never received the formal cancellation order in question.

Adding to the controversy, the imposed rent far exceeds the norm, subtly functioning as a punitive measure. The plea criticizes this demand for violating natural justice principles and existing governmental rules. AAP is banking on the judiciary to annul what they consider an unjust decision.

