Left Menu

Russia's Economy Faces Hypothermia Amid High Interest Rates

Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov has called on the central bank to consider slowing inflation when setting interest rates, warning of economic 'hypothermia'. Despite inflation slowing, the central bank has maintained a 21% interest rate. Russian exporters are reducing commodity volumes, highlighting decreased demand as the economy cools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:19 IST
Russia's Economy Faces Hypothermia Amid High Interest Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov has urged the central bank to take the country's slowing inflation into account when setting interest rates, as he warns of signs of economic 'hypothermia'. Despite the cooling economy, the central bank maintains a high interest rate of 21% to combat persistent inflation.

President Vladimir Putin previously cautioned against treating the economy like a 'cryotherapy chamber' with restrictive borrowing costs, seen by analysts as an appeal for rate cuts. Reshetnikov, speaking in the State Duma, pointed to recent recalculated annual inflation rates of 3-4% as evidence of the need to reconsider monetary policy.

On the ground, major Russian exporters such as Rusal and Gazpromneft are pulling back on commodity shipments, reflecting decreased demand. The central bank's forthcoming meeting on June 6 is anticipated to address these challenges as economic forecasts loom with cautiously optimistic annual inflation predictions for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025