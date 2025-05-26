NHPC Set to Power Up: Subansiri Lower HE Project Nears Commissioning

State-owned NHPC is gearing up to commence the commissioning of three 250 MW units of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project by June 2025. The move is contingent upon the approval from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), the company revealed in a recent exchange filing.

NHPC has disclosed that the remaining five units, each also 250 MW, are anticipated to be operational by May 2026, marking a significant step in their ongoing development efforts. The 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, overseen by the Ministry of Power, is heralded as India's largest hydroelectric venture to date.

This major run-of-river initiative, featuring water storage on the Subansiri River along the Arunachal Pradesh and Assam border, is poised to generate an impressive 7,421.59 million units of energy annually under optimum conditions. The project site is accessible via Nagaon railhead and Lilabari/Dibrugarh airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)