Left Menu

NHPC Set to Power Up: Subansiri Lower HE Project Nears Commissioning

NHPC, a state-owned company, plans to commission three units of the Subansiri Lower HE Project by June 2025, pending approval from the National Dam Safety Authority. The project will eventually have eight units. Located on the Subansiri River, it's India's largest hydroelectric undertaking, promising significant energy output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:15 IST
NHPC Set to Power Up: Subansiri Lower HE Project Nears Commissioning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NHPC is gearing up to commence the commissioning of three 250 MW units of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project by June 2025. The move is contingent upon the approval from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), the company revealed in a recent exchange filing.

NHPC has disclosed that the remaining five units, each also 250 MW, are anticipated to be operational by May 2026, marking a significant step in their ongoing development efforts. The 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, overseen by the Ministry of Power, is heralded as India's largest hydroelectric venture to date.

This major run-of-river initiative, featuring water storage on the Subansiri River along the Arunachal Pradesh and Assam border, is poised to generate an impressive 7,421.59 million units of energy annually under optimum conditions. The project site is accessible via Nagaon railhead and Lilabari/Dibrugarh airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025