Patiala House Court Accepts Cancellation Report in POCSO Case Against Ex-WFI Chief
The Patiala House Court has approved the cancellation report in a POCSO case against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The decision follows the complainant’s retracted statement and satisfaction with police investigations. A related charge sheet in a separate sexual harassment case against Singh was also filed.
- Country:
- India
The Patiala House Court has officially accepted the cancellation report filed by Delhi Police in a high-profile POCSO case involving former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Special Judge Gomati Manocha's decision marks a significant development in the legal proceedings.
The case originated from a complaint by a minor wrestler, who recently appeared in court to verify her statement. Despite previous summons, the complainant retracted her accusations against Singh. The court found that both she and her father were satisfied with the investigation conducted by the police, endorsing the closure of the case.
In parallel, a separate charge sheet has been filed in Rouse Avenue Court concerning sexual harassment allegations against Singh and associate Vinod Tomar. Legal actions are set to proceed with charges framed under relevant IPC sections, moving forward to trial and witness testimonies.
ALSO READ
Delhi Court to Decide Fate of Wrestling Federation Sexual Harassment Case
Scandal at Bandla Hydro Engineering College: Director Arrested for Sexual Harassment
Local Professor Arrested for Alleged Sexual Harassment
Delhi court accepts police report for cancellation of sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief filed by 'minor' complainant.