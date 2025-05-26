Left Menu

COVID-19 in India: Mild Variants and Vigilant Preparedness

India faces a resurgence of COVID-19, but current variants are mild, akin to Omicron. The ICMR emphasizes surveillance, transmission, and immunity concerns as key focus areas amid the low number of active cases. Preparedness for new vaccines remains a governmental priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:15 IST
Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG, ICMR (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

COVID-19 has once again raised concerns in India, though experts note that current infections manifest only mild symptoms. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has reported that these new cases, primarily driven by Omicron subvariants, are far less severe than previous surges.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director-General of ICMR, highlighted the government's focus on monitoring transmission rates, maintaining robust surveillance, and ensuring preparedness. He pointed out that the number of active cases remains limited and primarily confined to southern and western regions of the country.

Surveillance efforts continue to investigate the recent uptick in cases by identifying factors contributing to the rise and testing samples for the Omicron subvariants LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1. People with immunocompromised conditions are advised to be cautious, while the general public faces no immediate need for alarm. Vaccine preparedness is a priority, with platforms in place for quick development if new variants emerge.

