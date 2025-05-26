OPEC+ Meets Early to Adjust Oil Output Plans

In an unexpected move, eight OPEC+ countries have rescheduled their meeting to May 31, a day earlier than initially planned. The shift aims to expedite discussions on voluntary oil output cuts.

According to three OPEC+ sources, the meeting is poised to finalize decisions regarding oil production for July. Insiders have previously communicated to Reuters that an increase of 411,000 barrels per day is anticipated.

This development is crucial for the global oil market, as it may set the stage for future production adjustments, reflecting the ongoing complexities in energy supply and demand dynamics.

