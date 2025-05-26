Left Menu

Haryana Shifts Focus to Natural Farming and Veterinary Advancements

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini advocates for a shift to natural farming to improve soil fertility and public health. The government incentivizes organic farming with subsidies for indigenous cows. A new veterinary polyclinic in Kurukshetra offers specialized services to support cattle health, elevating local veterinary infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:40 IST
Haryana Shifts Focus to Natural Farming and Veterinary Advancements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance sustainability, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called on farmers to reduce reliance on chemical fertilizers and embrace natural farming techniques. Speaking at the inauguration of a Government Veterinary Polyclinic in Kurukshetra, Saini highlighted the dual benefits of this shift for soil fertility and environmental health.

The government is encouraging organic practices by offering farmers subsidies up to Rs 30,000 for purchasing indigenous cows, aiming to foster cow-based farming. A newly opened veterinary polyclinic, costing approximately Rs 4.67 crore, promises comprehensive services like pathology, surgery, and X-ray, becoming a model center in the region.

Addressing the economic hurdles in animal husbandry, Saini stressed the necessity of robust veterinary institutions. He noted the rise in government support for gaushalas and milk production incentives, asserting that these measures ensure both agricultural sustainability and economic security for Haryana's farming communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

