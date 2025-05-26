Gaurav Gogoi Takes Charge: New Leadership for Assam Pradesh Congress

The Congress party has appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, a move praised by Congress MP KC Venugopal, who asserted that the people of Assam are eager for Gogoi's leadership, despite criticism towards Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Venugopal's comments follow Gogoi's appointment on Monday, with the party naming three other working presidents: Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, and Pradip Sarkar. The appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster the party's position in Assam.

The All-India Congress Committee issued a press release detailing the new appointments and acknowledging the contributions of outgoing PCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah. Gogoi expressed his gratitude on social media, thanking his family and party leaders for their support, and vowed to work towards a better future for Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)