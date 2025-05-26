Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi Takes Charge: New Leadership for Assam Pradesh Congress

Gaurav Gogoi has been appointed as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. Congress MP KC Venugopal expressed support for Gogoi amid criticism towards Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. The party also named three working presidents, appreciating outgoing president Bhupen Kumar Borah's contribution. Gogoi, son of former CM Tarun Gogoi, expressed gratitude and promises progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:17 IST
Congress MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Congress party has appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, a move praised by Congress MP KC Venugopal, who asserted that the people of Assam are eager for Gogoi's leadership, despite criticism towards Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Venugopal's comments follow Gogoi's appointment on Monday, with the party naming three other working presidents: Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, and Pradip Sarkar. The appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster the party's position in Assam.

The All-India Congress Committee issued a press release detailing the new appointments and acknowledging the contributions of outgoing PCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah. Gogoi expressed his gratitude on social media, thanking his family and party leaders for their support, and vowed to work towards a better future for Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

