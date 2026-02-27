Left Menu

AI in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword

AI generative tools are increasingly used in healthcare, improving efficiency and accuracy. However, Dr. Jitender Nagpal warns against over-reliance, as they can't replace clinical judgment. Caution is urged due to risks like unsafe self-diagnosis, errors from overconfidence, and data privacy issues. Responsible use can enhance patient care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:43 IST
AI in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
The rising use of AI-generative tools in healthcare is a burgeoning concern, as highlighted by a senior health expert. Dr. Jitender Nagpal, the deputy medical director at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, emphasizes that while AI enhances efficiency, it must not substitute human clinical judgment.

In India, AI contributes to improved healthcare delivery amidst challenges of limited time, workforce, and scale. Dr. Nagpal notes significant improvements in administrative tasks, allowing healthcare professionals to concentrate on patient care. AI aids in standardizing clinical protocols, reducing variations in care delivery.

Despite the benefits, caution is imperative. Dr. Nagpal warns of the dangers of self-diagnosis based on AI outputs, which can mislead without context. Risks include reliance on incomplete information and data privacy issues. Correct use can bolster patient safety and healthcare efficiency, he concludes.

