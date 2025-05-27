Weaving Empowerment: Indian Army's Cultural Revival in Northeast India

In the hills and valleys of Manipur and Nagaland, where traditions are integral to identity, the Indian Army is quietly sparking an empowerment movement through crafts. Women in these regions are reclaiming their heritage with looms, beads, and age-old wisdom, not just as a symbol of pride but as a source of livelihood and economic resilience.

This organic movement began with Army personnel being honored by local women with handwoven artifacts, revealing a rich but little-known cultural heritage. Recognizing its potential, the Army launched a cultural empowerment campaign under Operation Sadbhavana, partnering with Aseem Foundation, a Pune-based NGO, to revive traditional crafts and promote financial independence among women.

These initiatives span weaving, yarn banking, natural cosmetics, and bead jewelry, offering structured training, production infrastructure, and market exposure. Such efforts in places like Tronglaobi and Phubala are preserving textile legacies and blending ancestral wisdom with modern skincare, respectively. As women artisans gain skills and create brands like Loktak Mist, the campaign grows into a symbol of identity, innovation, and sustainability, ushering in a new era of empowerment through heritage.