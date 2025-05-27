Left Menu

Weaving Empowerment: Indian Army's Cultural Revival in Northeast India

The Indian Army collaborates with Aseem Foundation to empower women in Manipur and Nagaland, reviving traditional crafts like weaving, beadwork, and natural cosmetics. This initiative under Operation Sadbhavana aims to foster financial independence, cultural pride, and peace in remote regions through structured training and market exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:43 IST
Weaving Empowerment: Indian Army's Cultural Revival in Northeast India
Women reclaim heritage as a symbol of pride and source of economic resilience (Photo/X/@prodefkohima). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the hills and valleys of Manipur and Nagaland, where traditions are integral to identity, the Indian Army is quietly sparking an empowerment movement through crafts. Women in these regions are reclaiming their heritage with looms, beads, and age-old wisdom, not just as a symbol of pride but as a source of livelihood and economic resilience.

This organic movement began with Army personnel being honored by local women with handwoven artifacts, revealing a rich but little-known cultural heritage. Recognizing its potential, the Army launched a cultural empowerment campaign under Operation Sadbhavana, partnering with Aseem Foundation, a Pune-based NGO, to revive traditional crafts and promote financial independence among women.

These initiatives span weaving, yarn banking, natural cosmetics, and bead jewelry, offering structured training, production infrastructure, and market exposure. Such efforts in places like Tronglaobi and Phubala are preserving textile legacies and blending ancestral wisdom with modern skincare, respectively. As women artisans gain skills and create brands like Loktak Mist, the campaign grows into a symbol of identity, innovation, and sustainability, ushering in a new era of empowerment through heritage.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025