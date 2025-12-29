Left Menu

Blacksmith Sentenced to Death for Brutal Murder

A city court sentenced a 35-year-old blacksmith to death for the murder of a woman in July 2011. The convicted man, a resident of Bidar, Karnataka, killed his relative due to an 'illicit' relationship with her. He was fined Rs 10,000 along with the death sentence.

A city court has delivered a death sentence to a 35-year-old blacksmith for the murder of a woman in July 2011. The man, who resides in Bidar district, Karnataka, was found guilty of the heinous crime and fined Rs 10,000.

The prosecution argued that the accused, who was related to the victim, brutally murdered her by stabbing her with a knife. The incident occurred on July 18, 2011, within the jurisdiction of the Sanathnagar police station. After committing the crime, he fled the scene.

Following a complaint, a murder case was filed, leading to the blacksmith's arrest and judicial custody. A charge sheet was presented, revealing that the crime stemmed from an 'illicit' relationship with the married woman. When she ended the affair, the man resorted to murder, according to police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

