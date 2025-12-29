Left Menu

Tragedy in Dehradun: Northeast Identity Under Threat

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi condemned the brutal attack on Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, who was killed after facing racial harassment in Dehradun. Gogoi urged for a timely investigation and highlighted the need for awareness about northeast culture, addressing the persisting issue of racial discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:01 IST
In a tragic incident that has ignited a debate on racial discrimination, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi condemned the murder of Anjel Chakma, a northeastern student from Tripura, killed in Dehradun following racial harassment. Gogoi asserted that people from northeastern states are Indian and not Chinese, denouncing such derogatory assumptions.

The 24-year-old student, Anjel Chakma, was fatally attacked when he objected to racial slurs directed at him and his brother. The Dehradun police have arrested five suspects, although one remains at large. Gogoi criticized the delay in the registration of the FIR, suggesting it allowed the main perpetrator to evade capture.

Calling for a timely investigation, Gogoi emphasized the necessity of educational efforts to foster understanding of northeast culture across India. He also pointed to similar instances of prejudice and advocated for severe repercussions for those found guilty to deter future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

