Mamata Banerjee Defends Secularism Amid Allegations of Religious Bias
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed allegations of religious appeasement, emphasizing her true secularism. Speaking at the foundation stone ceremony of 'Durga Angan', she defended attending events of all faiths. Banerjee also raised concerns about the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list, highlighting alleged harassment.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday refuted claims of religious appeasement, asserting her commitment to true secularism by actively participating in events across all faiths.
Speaking during the foundation stone ceremony of 'Durga Angan', a cultural complex for Goddess Durga in Kolkata, Banerjee addressed criticisms often leveled by the opposition BJP. She highlighted her attendance at diverse religious events as a testament to her secular beliefs.
The Chief Minister also expressed concerns over the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in Bengal, citing harassment and a worrying number of casualties since its implementation. Banerjee stressed the importance of protecting democratic rights and voiced her determination to stand against perceived injustices.
