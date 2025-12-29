Left Menu

Creating a More Engaged Legislature: A Positive Shift in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Uttar Pradesh Speaker Satish Mahana highlights increased engagement within the legislative assembly, allowing more members to discuss bills. Mahana emphasizes the importance of understanding bills before debate. Upcoming initiatives aim to deepen member participation. The conference in Lucknow will address contemporary parliamentary issues with key figures attending.

In a recent announcement, Satish Mahana, the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, has stressed the evolving approach towards legislative discussions within the assembly.

Mahana noted the growing trend of allowing more legislative members to contribute to bill discussions, marking a significant shift in how legislative processes are conducted in the state.

This initiative is aimed at encouraging informed participation, and is expected to enrich the quality of debate and understanding in the Assembly.

