Left Menu

Massive Ganja Bust at Bengaluru Airport

Three passengers were arrested at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru for carrying hydroponic ganja worth Rs 6.23 crore. The contraband was hidden in their luggage. Bengaluru Customs intercepted them upon their arrival from Bangkok on December 28. The arrests were made under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:02 IST
Massive Ganja Bust at Bengaluru Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru arrested three passengers arriving from Bangkok. The individuals were allegedly carrying hydroponic ganja worth Rs 6.23 crore, hidden within their checked-in baggage.

The arrests, which occurred on December 28, were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985, according to officials. The seized contraband weighed 17.80 kg, and the operation was conducted by Bengaluru Customs.

A statement by Bengaluru Customs on X confirmed the interception but did not disclose any further details regarding the identities of the accused involved in the smuggling operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

 India
2
Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

 India
3
Nashik Municipal Elections: A Triangular Contest Intensifies

Nashik Municipal Elections: A Triangular Contest Intensifies

 India
4
Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Infiltrators: A New Era for Assam

Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Infiltrators: A New Era for Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025