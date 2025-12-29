Massive Ganja Bust at Bengaluru Airport

In a significant drug bust, Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru arrested three passengers arriving from Bangkok. The individuals were allegedly carrying hydroponic ganja worth Rs 6.23 crore, hidden within their checked-in baggage.

The arrests, which occurred on December 28, were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985, according to officials. The seized contraband weighed 17.80 kg, and the operation was conducted by Bengaluru Customs.

A statement by Bengaluru Customs on X confirmed the interception but did not disclose any further details regarding the identities of the accused involved in the smuggling operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)