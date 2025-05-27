Court Clears Wrestling Chief Amid 'Sponsored' Allegations

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar hailed the Delhi Court's decision to close the POCSO case against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan as validation that the allegations against him were 'sponsored' political moves.

Rajbhar emphasized that opposition parties should take a lesson from this case, suggesting that their allegations lacked merit. The decision came after the court accepted a cancellation report by Delhi Police, following the complainant retracting her accusations.

While the POCSO case was dismissed, separate sexual harassment charges against Bhushan and co-accused Vinod Tomar proceed in a different court. Both remain adamant in denying the allegations as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)