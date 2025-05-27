Assam Achieves Major Strides in Child Marriage Reduction with Nijut Moina Scheme

Assam has marked a remarkable achievement by slashing child marriage rates by 81% across 20 districts between the periods of 2021-2024. This progress follows an intensive legal crackdown led by the state government, aiming to wipe out the practice by 2026. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier committed to this ambitious goal, and the data indicates substantial strides in that direction.

In a recent NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave held in New Delhi, Assam's strenuous campaign against child marriage drew commendation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the state's persistent and consistent efforts to eliminate child marriage. This was disclosed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press briefing on Monday evening at Assam House, after he presented Assam's best practices at the conclave, earning recognition from the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, and other state leaders.

CM Sarma elaborated on the state's successful curtailment of child marriage through police crackdowns and public cooperation. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the Assam Chief Minister's initiative, urging other NDA state leaders to adopt similar measures to combat child marriage for a healthier nation. Modi also recommended senior officials visit Assam to observe first-hand the successful strategies in place.

This milestone follows the introduction of Assam's comprehensive Nijut Moina Scheme for combating child marriage, launched last year. The scheme supports 10 lakh girls with financial grants to pursue education up to higher secondary, graduation, and post-graduation levels. By offering financial incentives, the scheme aims to deter child marriage and empower young women. It is projected to benefit one million girls with an allocated budget of Rs 1,500 crore.

