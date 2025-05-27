AI Revolution in Education: CPRG's 'prhAI' Conclave Focuses on Future Innovation

The 'prhAI' Conclave on AI in Education, orchestrated by the Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG), commenced in Delhi to explore AI's transformative potential in education. This two-day event aims to rethink traditional education models and foster innovative approaches to workforce development.

Presided over by notable figures such as Ashish Sood, Delhi's Minister for Home and Education; Vineet Joshi, Secretary of Higher Education; and Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman of the National Book Trust, the conclave sets the tone for forward-thinking discussions on AI's role in education. Ashish Sood emphasized the equitable access AI can provide, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of youth empowerment through technology.

Vineet Joshi challenged participants by questioning the readiness for AI integration in education and urged re-evaluating curriculum designs to align with AI advancements. The sessions also highlighted the need to blend AI with existing social systems, addressing limitations and the digital divide. CPRG's Director, Dr. Ramanand, stressed the importance of integrating AI with societal needs.

