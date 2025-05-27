Left Menu

AI Revolution in Education: CPRG's 'prhAI' Conclave Focuses on Future Innovation

The 'prhAI' Conclave in Delhi, organized by CPRG, explores AI's role in transforming education frameworks. Addressed by prominent figures, the two-day event emphasizes democratizing education through AI, discussing curriculum relevance, digital literacy, and societal integration. It aims to develop actionable strategies for the future of education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:20 IST
AI Revolution in Education: CPRG's 'prhAI' Conclave Focuses on Future Innovation
"prhAI" Conclave inaugurated on Tuesday in Delhi. (Photo/@CPRGIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'prhAI' Conclave on AI in Education, orchestrated by the Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG), commenced in Delhi to explore AI's transformative potential in education. This two-day event aims to rethink traditional education models and foster innovative approaches to workforce development.

Presided over by notable figures such as Ashish Sood, Delhi's Minister for Home and Education; Vineet Joshi, Secretary of Higher Education; and Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman of the National Book Trust, the conclave sets the tone for forward-thinking discussions on AI's role in education. Ashish Sood emphasized the equitable access AI can provide, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of youth empowerment through technology.

Vineet Joshi challenged participants by questioning the readiness for AI integration in education and urged re-evaluating curriculum designs to align with AI advancements. The sessions also highlighted the need to blend AI with existing social systems, addressing limitations and the digital divide. CPRG's Director, Dr. Ramanand, stressed the importance of integrating AI with societal needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025