Left Menu

PM Modi Lauds Gujarat's Transformation from Salt Producer to Global Diamond Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Gujarat's remarkable growth, urging the state to set ambitious goals for its 75th anniversary. Highlighting Operation Sindoor's success in combating terrorism, he stressed the importance of using Made in India products and fostering unity for a developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:06 IST
PM Modi Lauds Gujarat's Transformation from Salt Producer to Global Diamond Hub
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a speech celebrating Gujarat's urban development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the state's growth from a modest salt producer to an internationally renowned diamond hub since its formation in 1960. He encouraged setting targets for 2035 when Gujarat turns 75, as India aims to host the Olympics in 2036.

Addressing the significance of Operation Sindoor, Modi emphasized the vital role of public participation in national development and urged citizens to embrace Made in India products. He criticized the reliance on foreign goods, including Ganesh idols, and called for self-reliance to boost India's global economic standing.

Modi highlighted the need to dismantle bureaucratic silos for accelerated progress, advocating a collaborative governance approach. He recalled successful themed years during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, from urban development to girls' education, and commended Gujarat's tourism surge, particularly in Kutch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025