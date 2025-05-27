PM Modi Lauds Gujarat's Transformation from Salt Producer to Global Diamond Hub
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Gujarat's remarkable growth, urging the state to set ambitious goals for its 75th anniversary. Highlighting Operation Sindoor's success in combating terrorism, he stressed the importance of using Made in India products and fostering unity for a developed India.
- Country:
- India
In a speech celebrating Gujarat's urban development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the state's growth from a modest salt producer to an internationally renowned diamond hub since its formation in 1960. He encouraged setting targets for 2035 when Gujarat turns 75, as India aims to host the Olympics in 2036.
Addressing the significance of Operation Sindoor, Modi emphasized the vital role of public participation in national development and urged citizens to embrace Made in India products. He criticized the reliance on foreign goods, including Ganesh idols, and called for self-reliance to boost India's global economic standing.
Modi highlighted the need to dismantle bureaucratic silos for accelerated progress, advocating a collaborative governance approach. He recalled successful themed years during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, from urban development to girls' education, and commended Gujarat's tourism surge, particularly in Kutch.
