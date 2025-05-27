Left Menu

Delhi Court Criticizes Police for Lax Inquiry Into Minister's Controversial Tweet

The Rouse Avenue Court reprimanded Delhi Police for inadequate investigation into Law Minister Kapil Mishra's alleged Model Code of Conduct violation relating to a contentious tweet. The court directed the police to expedite the procurement of a report from X (Twitter), expressing dissatisfaction with the investigation’s progress.

The Rouse Avenue Court sharply criticized Delhi Police for what it called inadequate investigation regarding a violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Law Minister Kapil Mishra. The case involves an objectionable tweet made by Mishra, and the court was vocal in its displeasure over the lack of timely reporting by the police.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia issued a stern directive to the police, requesting order sheets be reviewed by the police commissioner. The magistrate emphasized the necessity of following up on investigative directions, particularly as the court has been waiting since March 2024 for concrete progress.

During the hearing, the court noted a site of disconnect; no representative from the Investigating Agency was present despite the need for further investigation. The judges underscored the urgency of procuring evidence from X regarding the objectionable tweet and set a successive hearing for July where an updated status report is expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

