Jio BlackRock Ventures into Mutual Funds

Jio BlackRock Asset Management, a joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has received regulatory approval from Sebi to act as an asset management company for Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund. The venture aims to revolutionize investment in India with a digital-first approach and substantial initial investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd and BlackRock, has secured regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to commence operations as an investment manager for its mutual fund business.

According to a regulatory filing, Sebi issued a certificate of registration on May 26, 2025, allowing Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited to act as the asset management company for the Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund. The entity was incorporated on October 29, 2024, highlighting its ambition in mutual funds pending regulatory nods.

Isha Ambani, JFSL's non-executive director, emphasized the transformative potential of this partnership in India. BlackRock's Rachel Lord echoed the excitement, noting the venture's promise of institutional-quality, cost-effective products. With significant investments from both partners, Jio BlackRock Asset Management is poised to impact India's financial landscape.

