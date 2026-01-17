Karnataka's Investment Boom: A Rs 1.53 Lakh Crore Success Story
Karnataka has secured Rs 1.53 lakh crore in industrial proposals within 11 months post the Global Investors' Meet. New investments span manufacturing, renewable energy, data centers, and Global Capability Centres. Major investors include Toyota, Google, and Wipro, emphasizing the state's ongoing commitment to attracting business.
Karnataka has attracted new industrial proposals worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore in the 11 months following last year's Global Investors' Meet, according to state Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil. These investments supplement those secured during the Meet, highlighting the state's continuous efforts in wooing investors.
As Minister Patil prepares to join the state delegation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he underscored that Karnataka's investment initiatives are enduring and not confined to single events. He revealed several companies have shown interest in areas like manufacturing, renewable energy, data centers, and Global Capability Centres.
Breaking down the investments, notable commitments include Toyota's Rs 1,330 crore for engine manufacturing and Google's Rs 2,500 crore investment in Bengaluru. Other significant players include SAP, Wipro, and AT&S, spanning across industrial sectors with projects in energy, technology, and aerospace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
