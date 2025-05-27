Left Menu

Ukraine's Strategic Gas Import Shift: Navigating the Transbalkan Pipeline

Ukraine's energy regulator has approved a mechanism to use the Transbalkan pipeline for gas imports from Greece, bypassing high transit fees. The move aims to alleviate gas shortages following reduced domestic production due to Russian missile strikes. Ukraine is working with five countries to optimize tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:14 IST
Ukraine's Strategic Gas Import Shift: Navigating the Transbalkan Pipeline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's energy authority has endorsed a new mechanism to exploit the Transbalkan pipeline for importing gas from Greece, effectively mitigating excessive transit fees. This strategic decision comes in the wake of gas shortages, following major disruptions in domestic production due to Russian missile attacks earlier this year.

The Transbalkan pipeline covers five countries, making it crucial in Ukraine's bid to find alternative routes amidst cutting ties with Russian energy supplies. Despite its potential, the route had remained commercially unattractive due to regulated tariffs. However, a collaboration between transit operators aims to leverage the pipeline's unused capacity at competitive rates, according to a statement from the Ukrainian energy ministry.

The Ukrainian government, needing at least 4 billion cubic meters of gas for the 2025/26 heating season, has already begun securing LNG contracts from Poland. Energy Minister German Galushchenko emphasized the importance of diverse supply routes in alignment with EU partners, highlighting the Transbalkan route's significance in Ukraine's energy strategy.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025