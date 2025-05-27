Ukraine's Strategic Gas Import Shift: Navigating the Transbalkan Pipeline
Ukraine's energy regulator has approved a mechanism to use the Transbalkan pipeline for gas imports from Greece, bypassing high transit fees. The move aims to alleviate gas shortages following reduced domestic production due to Russian missile strikes. Ukraine is working with five countries to optimize tariffs.
Ukraine's energy authority has endorsed a new mechanism to exploit the Transbalkan pipeline for importing gas from Greece, effectively mitigating excessive transit fees. This strategic decision comes in the wake of gas shortages, following major disruptions in domestic production due to Russian missile attacks earlier this year.
The Transbalkan pipeline covers five countries, making it crucial in Ukraine's bid to find alternative routes amidst cutting ties with Russian energy supplies. Despite its potential, the route had remained commercially unattractive due to regulated tariffs. However, a collaboration between transit operators aims to leverage the pipeline's unused capacity at competitive rates, according to a statement from the Ukrainian energy ministry.
The Ukrainian government, needing at least 4 billion cubic meters of gas for the 2025/26 heating season, has already begun securing LNG contracts from Poland. Energy Minister German Galushchenko emphasized the importance of diverse supply routes in alignment with EU partners, highlighting the Transbalkan route's significance in Ukraine's energy strategy.
