Left Menu

PM Modi Envisions Gujarat's Dynamic Future Amid Farewell at Ahmedabad Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a powerful two-day visit to Gujarat, where he highlighted the state's transformative journey from salt producer to diamond hub. Amid heartfelt farewells, he urged setting ambitious goals for Gujarat's 75th anniversary in 2035, aligning with India's aspirations to host the Olympics in 2036.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:32 IST
PM Modi Envisions Gujarat's Dynamic Future Amid Farewell at Ahmedabad Airport
PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his two-day tour of Gujarat and embarked for Delhi on Tuesday. In a ceremonious send-off at Ahmedabad airport, he was bid farewell by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with other dignitaries, as noted in a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

The farewell gathering included Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP State President CR Patil, and various top officials, highlighting the significance of Modi's visit. Earlier, Modi celebrated Gujarat's strides, recalling apprehensions post-1960's division from Bombay state and emphasizing its global renown in diamond production compared to its past as a salt producer.

In light of Gujarat's upcoming 75th anniversary in 2035, the Prime Minister called for visionary planning across industries, agriculture, education, and sports. He linked this vision to India's ambitions to host the Olympics in 2036—a goal encapsulating national pride and development. Modi stressed citizen involvement in using Made in India products as pivotal to achieving a 'Viksit Bharat,' urging public participation in these aspirational endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025