PM Modi Envisions Gujarat's Dynamic Future Amid Farewell at Ahmedabad Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his two-day tour of Gujarat and embarked for Delhi on Tuesday. In a ceremonious send-off at Ahmedabad airport, he was bid farewell by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with other dignitaries, as noted in a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

The farewell gathering included Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP State President CR Patil, and various top officials, highlighting the significance of Modi's visit. Earlier, Modi celebrated Gujarat's strides, recalling apprehensions post-1960's division from Bombay state and emphasizing its global renown in diamond production compared to its past as a salt producer.

In light of Gujarat's upcoming 75th anniversary in 2035, the Prime Minister called for visionary planning across industries, agriculture, education, and sports. He linked this vision to India's ambitions to host the Olympics in 2036—a goal encapsulating national pride and development. Modi stressed citizen involvement in using Made in India products as pivotal to achieving a 'Viksit Bharat,' urging public participation in these aspirational endeavors.

