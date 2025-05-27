Diplomatic Dissonance: India Dismisses Pakistan's Dialogue Call Amid Terrorism Concerns

In recent diplomatic developments, former Culture Secretary Raghvendra Singh has expressed skepticism over Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's call for dialogue with India, citing ongoing concerns regarding Islamabad's support for terrorism and the military's dominance over its civilian government. Singh, responding to Sharif's statements made in Tehran, questioned the sincerity of Pakistan's overtures, pointing to historical patterns of unfulfilled promises in past dialogues.

According to Singh, the primary issues hindering any meaningful conversation remain entrenched in terrorism, particularly with connections to Kashmir. He emphasized that Pakistan's harboring of terrorists and the military's influence in governance are major obstacles that undercut any potential for genuine peace efforts. Singh's remarks came alongside a strong message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the developmental dichotomy between Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Indian-administered Kashmir, hinting at future shifts in public sentiment.

Tensions have further escalated with India halting the Indus Water Treaty and imposing trade restrictions following a terror attack in Pahalgam, attributed to Pakistan-backed elements. The call for an end to Pakistan's terrorism support has been reiterated by Indian officials as a prerequisite for resuming treaties and trade relations. This diplomatic standoff continues to shape Indo-Pakistani relations, underscoring the complex interplay of geopolitical and domestic factors in regional peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)