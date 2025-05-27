Global Markets Surge Amid Tariff Delays and Debt Yield Drops

Global markets experienced a notable uptick on Tuesday, buoyed by the latest developments in the tariff saga. Investors reacted positively as U.S. President Donald Trump delayed imposing a significant tariff on European goods, prompting a rise in shares across Europe and Asia.

The U.S. Treasury yields on 30-year bonds fell sharply, reflecting similar movements in Japanese debt after Tokyo's decision to potentially reduce long-bond issuances. The shift in bond yields highlights growing concerns over debt sustainability, influenced by the U.S.'s fiscal policies and looming deficits.

Key market attention is now on Nvidia, as the tech giant is poised for a significant revenue report, alongside crucial U.S. economic data that might influence future Federal Reserve rate decisions. Meanwhile, currency markets saw fluctuations as the dollar gained strength temporarily, impacting gold and crude oil prices.

