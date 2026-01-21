Left Menu

Asian Markets Wobble Amid Gold Surge as Trump Tariff Concerns Echo

Asian markets mostly fell on Wednesday as gold prices hit new highs, driven by concerns about US President Trump's potential tariffs on Greenland. US futures bounced after Wall Street's decline. Investors await Trump's speech in Davos, while geopolitical tensions and local issues affect Japanese markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:08 IST
Asian Markets Wobble Amid Gold Surge as Trump Tariff Concerns Echo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian markets faced declines on Wednesday, with most shares dropping in response to uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's tariff threats on Greenland. Concurrently, gold prices hit a record high, reflecting investor anxiety.

Despite the turbulence, US futures showed signs of recovery, rebounding after steep losses on Wall Street. Highlighting the sense of unease, investors turned to traditionally safer assets like gold, which crossed the USD 4,800 mark for the first time. Meanwhile, traders are awaiting Trump's address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he plans to showcase his administration's accomplishments.

Japan's market reaction was partly influenced by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's announcement of a snap election, igniting both geopolitical concerns and domestic fiscal policy uncertainties. Amid these challenges, Japan's government bond yields hit record levels, raising questions about future economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Economic Dialogue: A Positive Outlook

U.S.-China Economic Dialogue: A Positive Outlook

 United States
2
Press Freedom Under Pressure: Journalists in Kashmir Face Intimidation

Press Freedom Under Pressure: Journalists in Kashmir Face Intimidation

 Global
3

Muthoot FinCorp's Phygital Leap: Revolutionizing Financial Inclusion

 United States
4
Fed's Rate Hold Steers U.S. Economic Growth Amid Political Challenges

Fed's Rate Hold Steers U.S. Economic Growth Amid Political Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026