Left Menu

Rakesh Gangwal Reduces IndiGo Stake Amid Ongoing Dispute

InterGlobe Aviation promoter Rakesh Gangwal, alongside his family trust, sold a 5.72% stake in IndiGo, raising approximately Rs 11,564 crore. This move is part of a planned reduction in his shareholding following a fallout with co-founder Rahul Bhatia over corporate governance issues. This transaction further reduces the Gangwal family's stake in India's largest airline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial maneuver, Rakesh Gangwal, a key promoter of InterGlobe Aviation, has reduced his stake in India's largest airline, IndiGo, by 5.72%, amassing Rs 11,564 crore through open market transactions.

The latest divestment includes the sale of 2.21 crore shares orchestrated by Gangwal and his family trust, the Chinkerpoo Family Trust, marking a continuation of Gangwal's strategy to decrease his holdings following internal conflicts.

Gangwal's calculated divestment comes amid a prolonged dispute with co-founder Rahul Bhatia over governance issues, and his resignation from the board in 2022 underscores the depth of this corporate rift.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025