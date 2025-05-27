Uttarakhand ADG Enhances Pilgrim Safety at Kedarnath & Hemkund Sahib

In a bid to optimize pilgrim safety and streamline arrangements, Uttarakhand's Additional Director General of Police (ADG) for Crime and Law and Order, V. Murugeshan, conducted a comprehensive field inspection at Kedarnath Dham. He closely reviewed travel and security measures, issuing vital guidelines to maintain order and safety.

While inspecting, Murugeshan assessed the functionality of the new police post and residential setups, and engaged with devotees, gathering insights about their travel experiences. He initiated efforts to enhance the token counter system for temple darshan, prompting the deployment of more police to prioritize pilgrim safety and improve line management.

The focus then shifted to travel routes and infrastructure between Fata and Sonprayag, with the ADG ensuring efficient parking and traffic flow. Shuttle services, running between Sonprayag and Gaurikund, were monitored for seamless operation. Meanwhile, Chamoli district police and SDRF personnel are actively clearing routes to Hemkund Sahib, ensuring a safe pilgrimage despite snow-laden paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)