Pilgrimage of Faith: Delhi to Ayodhya Journey Led by CM Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a group of Lord Ram devotees to Ayodhya from the Chief Minister's Jan Seva Sadan on Friday, describing the pilgrimage as a reflection of Sanatan faith, cultural unity, and spiritual consciousness.

Approximately 35-40 devotees from Delhi are participating in this spiritual journey to seek blessings and visit the Ram temple. This initiative, organized by the Valmiki Chaudhary sarpanch committee, highlights the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual values in India.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage, which coincides with the New Year, and remarked on the construction of the Ram temple as a historic achievement that has reinforced India's cultural and spiritual identity. She expressed hope that the journey would provide the devotees with spiritual fulfillment and a deeper connection to Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)