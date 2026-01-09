Left Menu

Pilgrimage of Faith: Delhi to Ayodhya Journey Led by CM Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta leads a group of Lord Ram devotees to Ayodhya, emphasizing the pilgrimage as a testament to Sanatan faith and cultural unity. The journey reflects India's spiritual essence, offering devotees an opportunity to connect deeply with cultural traditions and witness the historic Ram temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:26 IST
Pilgrimage of Faith: Delhi to Ayodhya Journey Led by CM Gupta
pilgrimage
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a group of Lord Ram devotees to Ayodhya from the Chief Minister's Jan Seva Sadan on Friday, describing the pilgrimage as a reflection of Sanatan faith, cultural unity, and spiritual consciousness.

Approximately 35-40 devotees from Delhi are participating in this spiritual journey to seek blessings and visit the Ram temple. This initiative, organized by the Valmiki Chaudhary sarpanch committee, highlights the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual values in India.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage, which coincides with the New Year, and remarked on the construction of the Ram temple as a historic achievement that has reinforced India's cultural and spiritual identity. She expressed hope that the journey would provide the devotees with spiritual fulfillment and a deeper connection to Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
General Dwivedi's Diplomatic Mission Strengthens Indo-UAE and Sri Lankan Defence Ties

General Dwivedi's Diplomatic Mission Strengthens Indo-UAE and Sri Lankan Def...

 India
2
Dramatic Arrest: Gold Heist Mastermind Finally Captured

Dramatic Arrest: Gold Heist Mastermind Finally Captured

 India
3
Justice Pursued: Uttarakhand Recommends CBI Probe in Ankita Bhandari Case

Justice Pursued: Uttarakhand Recommends CBI Probe in Ankita Bhandari Case

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh High Court Mandates Panchayat Polls Despite Government Pushback

Himachal Pradesh High Court Mandates Panchayat Polls Despite Government Push...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026