Karnataka's Stand: DK Shivakumar Opposes HAL Relocation to Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has expressed strong opposition to any proposal to relocate Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) advanced production facilities from the state to Andhra Pradesh. This response follows Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's suggestion to move these facilities to his state.

Speaking at the KPCC office, Shivakumar highlighted that HAL's establishment in Bengaluru was a strategic decision made during Nehru's tenure, benefiting from local technical expertise. While not contesting Andhra Pradesh's move to build new facilities, he insisted that Karnataka remains committed to safeguarding its existing assets. He questioned the silence of Karnataka's MPs on the issue and urged them to defend the state's interests.

Additionally, Shivakumar addressed various state issues, from actress Tamannaah Bhatia's endorsement of a local product to political dynamics, including the induction of former BJP members into Congress. He underscored Congress's appeal, citing the party's effective governance in Karnataka under Siddaramaiah as a draw for leaders from other parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)