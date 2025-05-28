CM Dhami Champions Unity and Development at 'Ahilya Smriti Marathon'
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 'Ahilya Smriti Marathon' and discussed initiatives bolstering the state's heritage and economy. He emphasized development through cultural fests, infrastructure projects, and self-help groups, aligning with PM Modi's vision for India's future growth and global leadership.
On Wednesday, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, flagged off the 'Ahilya Smriti Marathon' from Pavilion Ground in Dehradun, emphasizing the event's role in promoting unity and health. Following the flag-off, he actively participated in the marathon.
Dhami highlighted the importance of cultural events like the 'Pratham' Gaja Ghantakarna Mahotsav-2025, underscoring their significance in preserving and forwarding the state's cultural heritage. The festival, celebrated at a significant mythological site, aims to boost tourism and lay a foundation for regional development.
He iterated that Uttarakhand's progress is pivotal to achieving Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047. Dhami also noted substantial projects like the Polytechnic in Gaja, water schemes, and agricultural advancements, all aimed at fostering local economic growth and positioning India as a global leader by 2027.
(With inputs from agencies.)
