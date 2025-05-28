Left Menu

Indian Army's Healing Touch in Uri: A Lifeline for Ceasefire-hit Villages

The Indian Army held a free medical camp in Uri, Baramulla, providing essential healthcare to over 500 residents affected by recent ceasefire violations. Organized by the Pir Panjal Brigade, the camp included consultations, treatment, and mental health support, showcasing the Army's commitment to serving the Jammu and Kashmir populace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:08 IST
Indian Army's Healing Touch in Uri: A Lifeline for Ceasefire-hit Villages
Indian Army organises medical camp. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army organized an essential free medical camp in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, offering much-needed healthcare services to over 500 residents impacted by recent ceasefire violations. The initiative was spearheaded by the Pir Panjal Brigade of the Rustam Battalion, featuring two medical officers and a psychologist who provided comprehensive support, including basic treatment, mental health counseling, and preventive care education in Nambla Village, Uri.

Visuals revealed locals receiving basic health examinations, consultations, and medicines at the camp. This outreach extended to residents from villages such as Nambla A, Nambla B, Nambla C, Sahora, Hathlanga, Silikot, Gharkote, Balkote, Macchikrand, Bandi, Lagama, Rajarwani, and Paran Pilan, allowing them access to crucial medical services otherwise hard to reach.

Reflecting the Indian Army's enduring commitment to the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir's people, the camp was warmly received by the community. Former Nambla Sarpanch, Shahid-ul-Islam, praised the initiative, emphasizing the psychological relief and healthcare it provided to many, especially amidst a local viral infection outbreak. Residents voiced their gratitude, requesting the continuation of such camps to aid those with limited hospital access due to ongoing tensions and geographical hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025