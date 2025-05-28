Indian Army's Healing Touch in Uri: A Lifeline for Ceasefire-hit Villages

The Indian Army organized an essential free medical camp in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, offering much-needed healthcare services to over 500 residents impacted by recent ceasefire violations. The initiative was spearheaded by the Pir Panjal Brigade of the Rustam Battalion, featuring two medical officers and a psychologist who provided comprehensive support, including basic treatment, mental health counseling, and preventive care education in Nambla Village, Uri.

Visuals revealed locals receiving basic health examinations, consultations, and medicines at the camp. This outreach extended to residents from villages such as Nambla A, Nambla B, Nambla C, Sahora, Hathlanga, Silikot, Gharkote, Balkote, Macchikrand, Bandi, Lagama, Rajarwani, and Paran Pilan, allowing them access to crucial medical services otherwise hard to reach.

Reflecting the Indian Army's enduring commitment to the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir's people, the camp was warmly received by the community. Former Nambla Sarpanch, Shahid-ul-Islam, praised the initiative, emphasizing the psychological relief and healthcare it provided to many, especially amidst a local viral infection outbreak. Residents voiced their gratitude, requesting the continuation of such camps to aid those with limited hospital access due to ongoing tensions and geographical hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)