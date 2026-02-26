Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes and Ceasefire Violations in Gaza

In a recent escalation of hostilities, an Israeli airstrike resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip, as confirmed by the territory's health officials. According to the Israeli military, this action targeted a militant perceived as a threat in the enclave's south.

The strike, occurring in Gaza City's Tuffah neighborhood, also left several individuals wounded. The Israeli military has yet to comment on these findings. The operation reportedly breached the U.S.-brokered ceasefire established last October between Israel and Hamas.

The Gaza region remains devastated after a conflict ignited by Hamas's assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which claimed 1,200 lives. Since then, over 72,000 people in Gaza, mainly civilians, have perished due to Israeli fire, sparking ongoing debate over truce violations by both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)