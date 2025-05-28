Left Menu

Delhi Government Proposes Pension Boost for Vulnerable Groups

The Delhi Government is set to increase the pensions for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities by Rs 500. This move aims to support 5.3 lakh senior citizens and 1.2 lakh people with disabilities. The proposal awaits approval from the Finance Department before final Cabinet approval.

The Delhi Government, under the leadership of Tanya Chugh, is taking steps to enhance financial assistance for senior citizens and people with disabilities by raising their monthly pensions by Rs 500.

According to reliable sources, the Department of Social Welfare has prepared and submitted a proposal for this increase to the Cabinet, which has subsequently directed it to the Finance Department for further assessment. The approval process is in motion, with the initiative expected to aid around 5.3 lakh senior citizens and 1.2 lakh disabled residents of Delhi.

Under the revised pension scheme, senior citizens aged 60-69 will see their monthly pensions increase from Rs 2000 to Rs 2500, while those above 70 will receive Rs 3000, up from Rs 2500. Moreover, additional benefits for beneficiaries from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minority communities are anticipated, with their supplemental amount rising to Rs 1000 per month. Eligibility criteria require applicants to be Delhi residents for at least five years with a maximum family income of Rs 1 lakh annually. These revisions will be the first since November 2024.

