Government Increases MSP for Kharif Crops to Boost Farming Sector

In a significant move, the Indian government announced an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for kharif crops for the 2025-26 season. This decision, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, aims to support farmers by enhancing domestic production and reducing dependence on imports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting where this announcement took place. The price of paddy has risen by 3 per cent to Rs 2,369 per quintal, with pulses and oilseeds seeing hikes of up to 9 per cent. The decision comes in response to an earlier monsoon, promising favorable conditions for crop sowing.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, revealed that in the past decade, the MSP for 14 kharif crops has seen substantial increases. This policy aligns with the Union Budget 2018-19's promise to set MSP at least 1.5 times the All-India weighted average production cost. The highest MSP increase is noted for nigerseed and ragi crops, benefiting from government support.

