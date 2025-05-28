Left Menu

Government Increases MSP for Kharif Crops to Boost Farming Sector

The Indian government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for kharif crops, including paddy, pulses, and oilseeds, for the 2025-26 season. The hike aims to enhance domestic production and reduce import dependency amid early monsoon onset, affecting over half of the country’s annual foodgrain output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:24 IST
Government Increases MSP for Kharif Crops to Boost Farming Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Indian government announced an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for kharif crops for the 2025-26 season. This decision, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, aims to support farmers by enhancing domestic production and reducing dependence on imports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting where this announcement took place. The price of paddy has risen by 3 per cent to Rs 2,369 per quintal, with pulses and oilseeds seeing hikes of up to 9 per cent. The decision comes in response to an earlier monsoon, promising favorable conditions for crop sowing.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, revealed that in the past decade, the MSP for 14 kharif crops has seen substantial increases. This policy aligns with the Union Budget 2018-19's promise to set MSP at least 1.5 times the All-India weighted average production cost. The highest MSP increase is noted for nigerseed and ragi crops, benefiting from government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025