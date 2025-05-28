Left Menu

Himachal's Chief Minister Launches Empowerment Schemes for Women

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Sammaan Nidhi Yojana, benefiting 2,238 women in Kullu's Banjar block with Rs. 4,500 each. The government aims to extend financial aid to domestic workers and widows' daughters while tackling health sector challenges.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Sukh Sammaan Nidhi Yojana beneficiaries (Photo/ @Himachal Pradesh CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the launch of the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Sammaan Nidhi Yojana, targeting 2,238 women in the Banjar development block of Kullu district. Each beneficiary received Rs. 4,500, amounting to a total disbursement of Rs. 1.71 crore for the period from April to June this year.

CM Sukhu emphasized the government's commitment to extending the state's financial benefits to previously underserved communities. He highlighted upcoming expansions of the scheme to cover domestic working women and support daughters of widows. Addressing critics, he stated, "We have stopped corruption and redirected public funds to support women, providing Rs. 1,500 monthly in stages."

Having initiated pension distribution in Banjar, the Chief Minister also allocated Rs. 5.87 lakh to 37 beneficiaries through various welfare schemes. Additionally, Sukhu discussed health sector improvements with medical faculty, prioritizing the recruitment of nurses who served during the pandemic. Efforts are underway to fill vacant health department positions, integrating modern technology for enhanced services. (ANI)

