Court Dismisses Peruvian Farmer's Climate Change Lawsuit Against RWE

A German court dismissed a Peruvian farmer's lawsuit against utility company RWE, citing insufficient risk damage estimates tied to climate change impacts. The case aimed to hold RWE accountable for emissions affecting Andean glaciers. Plaintiff Saul Luciano Lliuya and supporters claim the verdict paves the way for future climate-related legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:21 IST
A German court has ruled against a lawsuit filed by Peruvian farmer Saul Luciano Lliuya against German utility company RWE, alleging that the company's carbon emissions threatened his home through climate change. The decision was based on the determination that the estimated 1% damage risk was too minor to pursue the case.

Judge Rolf Meyer, presiding over the case in Hamm, highlighted the coherence of Lliuya's argument but said larger effects would be necessary to mandate emission reductions or damages. The ruling suggests that similar future cases might arise, as emphasized by Lliuya's legal team and supporters, including environmental group Germanwatch.

Lliuya's lawsuit was part of broader efforts to hold industries accountable for climate change impacts. Despite the court's dismissal, Lliuya and his advocates view the outcome as a significant step toward climate justice, encouraging others to bring forward similar legal battles. RWE, moving towards climate neutrality by 2040, noted the failure to set a legal precedent.

