Government Increases MSP for Kharif Crops, Boosting Farmer Welfare
The Indian government announced a hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 2025-26 kharif crops. Paddy prices rose by 3% and oilseeds by up to 9%, aligning with the aim to boost domestic production. This decision follows the successful early arrival of the southwest monsoon aiding crop sowing.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has decided to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various kharif crops, aiming to uplift farmers and boost domestic crop production. Prices for paddy, pulses, and oilseeds have seen a notable rise, with oilseeds witnessing up to a 9% increase.
This decision, announced on Wednesday by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comes as the southwest monsoon arrives earlier than expected, supporting timely sowing activities. The move is in alignment with the 2018-19 Union Budget's goal to set MSP at 1.5 times the production cost.
Key highlights include a rise in MSP for major crops like paddy, maize, and cotton. Such increases are designed not only to stabilize farmer incomes but also to reduce import dependency by encouraging local cultivation of pulses, oilseeds, and nutri-cereals. Farmers can expect significant profit margins, with crops like bajra and maize leading gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Christian Farmers Under Siege: Land Mafias Target Vulnerable Communities in Pakistan
Tenant Farmers in Crisis: Nageswara Rao Blames Naidu for Abandonment
Himalayan Farmers Urge Apple Import Ban Amidst Economic Crisis
French Farmers Fear Trade Spills: Cognac in Crisis
Naidu Takes Stand for Tobacco Farmers: Ensuring Fair Prices Amidst Crisis