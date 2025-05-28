Deendayal Port Authority Kickstarts Key Maritime Infrastructure Projects

The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, witnessed a major leap in maritime infrastructure and seafarer welfare as Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, inaugurated a series of developmental projects. The grand event took place on Wednesday with the presence of prominent dignitaries including Kutch-Morbi MP Vinodbhai Chavda and Gandhidham MLA Maltiben Maheshwari.

The initiatives underscore DPA's dedication to achieving operational excellence and fostering a seafarer-centric environment that meets global standards. Highlights include the foundation stone ceremony of a new seafarer building, an international standard facility at Kandla, aimed at providing top-notch amenities for seafarers. This project will ensure comfort and rejuvenation for the seafaring community.

Additionally, the foundation stone for an extension of the railway line towards berths 13 to 16 was laid, aimed at enhancing connectivity and cargo evacuation. The launch of a telescopic gangway at oil jetty seven improves secure access for crews, while the new fire brigade station within the cargo jetty area boosts safety protocols. These endeavors are part of DPA's commitment to modernize port infrastructure in alignment with the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.