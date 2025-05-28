Karnataka's Opposition Leader Slams Congress for Tax Burden and Negligence During Early Monsoon

Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government on Wednesday, accusing it of burdening Bengaluru residents with heavy taxes. In a statement at the BBMP, Ashoka claimed that the ruling party had devised a plan to extract revenue from garbage collections, labeling it the highest in the country.

He revealed that the city has added a user fee to the existing cess, which has amassed a significant Rs. 250 crore. The garbage tender is valued at Rs. 147 crore, but the cumulative fees could push collections to Rs. 500-600 crore. Ashoka urged the government to reconsider the dual charges to prevent increased costs for residences and commercial properties.

The Leader of Opposition also criticized the government for unpreparedness amidst early monsoon conditions, demanding prompt compensation for those affected by landslides and heavy rains. He noted the monsoon's early arrival marks significant weather activity in several states, urging government intervention and comprehensive measures.