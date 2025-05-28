Left Menu

Karnataka's Opposition Leader Slams Congress for Tax Burden and Negligence During Early Monsoon

Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticized the Congress-led state government for imposing excessive taxes on Bengaluru residents and mishandling the early monsoon. Ashoka accused Congress of exploiting garbage taxes to fund their schemes, prompting public protests. He emphasized a lack of preparedness for the early monsoon as areas face heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:19 IST
Karnataka LoP R Ashoka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government on Wednesday, accusing it of burdening Bengaluru residents with heavy taxes. In a statement at the BBMP, Ashoka claimed that the ruling party had devised a plan to extract revenue from garbage collections, labeling it the highest in the country.

He revealed that the city has added a user fee to the existing cess, which has amassed a significant Rs. 250 crore. The garbage tender is valued at Rs. 147 crore, but the cumulative fees could push collections to Rs. 500-600 crore. Ashoka urged the government to reconsider the dual charges to prevent increased costs for residences and commercial properties.

The Leader of Opposition also criticized the government for unpreparedness amidst early monsoon conditions, demanding prompt compensation for those affected by landslides and heavy rains. He noted the monsoon's early arrival marks significant weather activity in several states, urging government intervention and comprehensive measures.

