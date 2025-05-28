PM Modi's Concern: Ghulam Nabi Azad Hospitalised in Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally contacted former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, to inquire about his health following Azad's hospitalisation in Kuwait due to extreme heat conditions. Azad is part of an all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, aimed at garnering support for India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism in partner countries.

PM Modi expressed his wishes for Azad's swift recovery. In a post on X, Azad confirmed his improving health status, stating gratitude for the support and prayers received. BJP MP Baijayant Panda commended Azad's dedication to representing India, even amidst health adversities, during the delegation's exhaustive schedule across two countries.

The delegation, currently in Saudi Arabia, continues to advocate India's anti-terrorism stance following impactful meetings held in Bahrain and Kuwait. Azad's absence is noted with disappointment, yet colleagues praise his significant contributions to the discussions. Led by Panda, the delegation includes notable figures such as BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Phangnon Konyak, as well as AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

(With inputs from agencies.)