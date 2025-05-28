Left Menu

PM Modi's Concern: Ghulam Nabi Azad Hospitalised in Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad following his hospitalization in Kuwait due to extreme heat. Azad, part of an all-party delegation promoting India's anti-terrorism policy, expressed gratitude for support as colleagues lauded his commitment despite health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:24 IST
PM Modi's Concern: Ghulam Nabi Azad Hospitalised in Kuwait
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally contacted former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, to inquire about his health following Azad's hospitalisation in Kuwait due to extreme heat conditions. Azad is part of an all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, aimed at garnering support for India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism in partner countries.

PM Modi expressed his wishes for Azad's swift recovery. In a post on X, Azad confirmed his improving health status, stating gratitude for the support and prayers received. BJP MP Baijayant Panda commended Azad's dedication to representing India, even amidst health adversities, during the delegation's exhaustive schedule across two countries.

The delegation, currently in Saudi Arabia, continues to advocate India's anti-terrorism stance following impactful meetings held in Bahrain and Kuwait. Azad's absence is noted with disappointment, yet colleagues praise his significant contributions to the discussions. Led by Panda, the delegation includes notable figures such as BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Phangnon Konyak, as well as AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025