Solar Setback: Trump Administration Cancels $2.92 Billion Loan for Sunnova

The Trump administration revoked a $2.92 billion partial loan guarantee for Sunnova Energy, a solar panel installer. The government's move comes as it reviews financing for alternative energy. Sunnova faces financial struggles, including debt restructuring, amid a broader rollback of clean energy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 04:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 04:17 IST
In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump's administration has canceled a partial loan guarantee initially awarded to the residential solar panel installer Sunnova Energy, valued at $2.92 billion. The government's move aligns with its strategic emphasis on maximizing oil and gas production.

The Department of Energy's decision to "de-obligate" the loan guarantee indicates that the federal government is relinquishing its responsibility for this financial backing, a position first reported by Bloomberg News. This decision contradicts the Biden administration's earlier commitment made in April 2023 to support Sunnova's rooftop solar installations with a partial loan guarantee of up to $3 billion.

Sunnova, one of the major players in the U.S. residential solar market, has found itself in financial difficulties, striving to restructure its debt and explore new strategic options. The company has also cautioned investors about its ability to remain operational. Meanwhile, broader clean energy support initiatives are under threat due to planned cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency and proposed reductions in House budget allocations.

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

