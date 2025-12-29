India Extends Oil and Gas Block Auction Deadline Amid Holiday Season

The Indian government has announced a third extension to the deadline for submitting bids under its latest oil and gas block auction. According to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), potential investors now have until February 18, 2026, to participate in the OALP-X licensing round.

While the DGH did not specify a reason for the extension, industry insiders suggest the decision was likely influenced by the holiday season in various countries. Initially launched during India Energy Week (IEW) 2025, this round offers the largest acreage so far, with 25 blocks across diverse geological settings.

This extension aims to boost interest and participation from both state-owned and private sectors, including heavyweights like ONGC, Vedanta, and Reliance-BP. By opening more acreage for exploration, the government hopes to reduce India's hefty oil import bill and stimulate domestic production.

