India Extends Oil and Gas Block Auction Deadline Amid Holiday Season

The Indian government has extended the deadline for oil and gas block auctions under the OALP-X licensing round for six more weeks, moving it to February 18, 2026. The extension, applied during the holiday season, aims to attract more bids for exploration across 25 offered blocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced a third extension to the deadline for submitting bids under its latest oil and gas block auction. According to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), potential investors now have until February 18, 2026, to participate in the OALP-X licensing round.

While the DGH did not specify a reason for the extension, industry insiders suggest the decision was likely influenced by the holiday season in various countries. Initially launched during India Energy Week (IEW) 2025, this round offers the largest acreage so far, with 25 blocks across diverse geological settings.

This extension aims to boost interest and participation from both state-owned and private sectors, including heavyweights like ONGC, Vedanta, and Reliance-BP. By opening more acreage for exploration, the government hopes to reduce India's hefty oil import bill and stimulate domestic production.

