Trump's Tariff Tussle: Trade Wars and International Tensions

A U.S. trade court halted Trump's broad tariffs, ruling he overstepped authority. Tariffs on imports, including autos and metals, aimed at China, the EU, Mexico, and Canada, have led to trade tensions. In response, countries retaliated with tariffs on U.S. goods, deepening global trade disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 07:12 IST
The United States trade court issued a ruling on Wednesday, effectively halting President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, arguing that the president exceeded his authority with the unilateral trade measures. The administration, contesting the decision, announced plans to appeal the court's ruling.

In recent months, Trump has been aggressive with tariff impositions—most notably a 10% tariff set for many trading partners, alongside 25% levies on autos, steel, and aluminum imports. The tariffs targeted key nations like China, Canada, and Mexico, prompting retaliatory actions and escalating tensions in global trade relations.

The ramifications extend globally, as Canada's new tariffs affect a significant portion of U.S. imports. Meanwhile, China and the European Union have also responded with reciprocal measures, warning of intensified trade conflicts if negotiations falter. This unfolding situation continues to draw intense international scrutiny.

