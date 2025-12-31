Eurostar Resumes Cross-Channel Services Amid Power Supply Hiccups

Eurostar has announced it will restart all cross-Channel services on Wednesday, following significant disruptions caused by a power supply failure that halted travel on Tuesday.

The disruption affected thousands of passengers in cities like London, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam during a busy travel week. The issue stemmed from a fault in the overhead power supply system.

In a statement, Eurostar emphasized that while services are back, some delays or last-minute cancellations might still occur as the rail infrastructure continues to recover from the initial fault.