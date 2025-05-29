Left Menu

Deadly Night Crash: Teenager's Speeding Car Kills Two on Delhi Road

A teenager's speeding vehicle caused a fatal accident on Delhi's Pankha Road, killing two and injuring three. The car lost control, hitting a cyclist before crashing into roadside slums. The driver was apprehended, and the injured are receiving medical treatment. Police investigations are ongoing.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded on Delhi's Pankha Road when a high-speed car driven by a teenager spiraled out of control, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuring three others, according to police reports.

The tragedy occurred in the early hours of Thursday, with the vehicle first colliding with a cyclist and subsequently crashing into nearby roadside slums. Emergency services received a PCR call shortly thereafter, prompting a swift response as the injured were transported to a nearby hospital.

The 19-year-old driver has been taken into police custody, sparking legal proceedings. The investigation into the crash is currently underway, with further information expected. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

