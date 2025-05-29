Sterling and Wilson Lands Major Solar Project in Gujarat

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy announced on Thursday that it has secured a significant 225 MW solar project in Gujarat. The company, already a leader in renewable energy EPC services, was the L1 bidder in a tender issued by a top PSU developer for this turnkey solar PV project.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, expressed excitement over the company's first domestic order for FY26, highlighting its strength in the Gujarat market. The project will further cement SWREL's position, which currently boasts a portfolio exceeding 22.6 GWp, including various ongoing projects.

The company is not just a domestic player; it operates in 28 markets worldwide, managing an Operation and Maintenance portfolio of 8.7 GWp in solar power. Its impressive track record spans across South-east Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)